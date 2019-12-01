Just in time for Christmas, an act is coming to McPherson Opera House that will keep audiences in complete darkness while filling the stage with a unique storytelling device — light.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas!” is coming to the regional opera house, located at 219 S Main St. #4843, McPherson. "A Very Electric Christmas!" tells the story of Santa’s helpers putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family prepare to head south for the winter.

“Poor Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm and ends up alone and lost at the North Pole,” show organizers said. “His adventure begins as he tries to make his way home – encountering friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. This delightful holiday production and heart-warming story is appropriate for all ages.”

Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry, combining theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness. Lightwire co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp's "Movin' Out" on Broadway. An immediate connection was made between the kindred spirits as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology.

After coming across a product called, “el wire,” the lights turned on and the possibilities seemed endless. Together, with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, they began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures that quickly came to life.

In 2012, Lightwire Theater was featured as semi-finalists on Season 7 of NBC’s "America’s Got Talent." They spent the summer of 2013 in Paris, competing on MY TFI The Best Le Meileur Artiste and made it to the finals before returning to the U.S. to debut two new theatrical productions. During the fall of 2014, Lightwire was invited to compete in truTV’s newest competition series, "Fake Off." After multiple rounds of competition, the group won and danced away with the grand prize.

The performances on these shows launched them into the national spotlight. Since then, they have created several more productions and have been traveling and sharing their unique brand of storytelling with audiences worldwide of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds.

Tickets range from $15-$35, and student tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at www.mcphersonoperahouse.org, by calling 620-241-1952 or stopping by the box office at 219 S. Main Street. A group rate for 10 or more guests is also available. Please call the box office for student and group ticket sales.