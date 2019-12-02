Kansas Children’s Service League will host the 10th annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stringer Fine Arts Center, 600 E 11th Ave.

KCSL’s signature fundraising event offers a family friendly atmosphere while proceeds help support prevention and education programs, including Healthy Families in Reno County.

Hutchinson Community College donates the venue space and Great Western Dining Service donates all the food for the breakfast, so 100 percent of the funds raised benefit KCSL programs and services. Other major partners include PRA Group, Kansas Gas Service, Evergy, Burns & McDonnell, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Security Benefit and Capitol Federal.

The event features breakfast, photos with Santa and raffle prizes. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger eat free. Advance tickets are available online at tiny.cc/RSBtix until 8 p.m. Thursday.