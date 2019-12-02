A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a 70-year-old Inman man with dementia who has been reported missing.

The Inman Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue the Silver Alert for Richard W. Andrus, whose whereabouts were unknown.

Authorities said Andrus is a white man who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 193 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

According to the Inman Police Department, Andrus was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. He was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Vietnam Veteran tag 5123, heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at his home in Inman, a town of about 1,400 people in McPherson County. Inman is located about 10 miles southwest of the city of McPherson.

It is believed that Andrus possibly used his credit card Sunday evening at a Casey’s convenience store in Ellsworth, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Inman.

Anyone who sees Andrus or his vehicle is asked to call McPherson County dispatch at 620-245-1266.