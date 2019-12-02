The Osborne Bulldogs used three 100-yard rushers to get by Axtell 34-26 Saturday in the Eight-Man Division II Championships Saturday at Fischer Field.

Steele Wolters rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns, adding a late interception that stopped an Axtell comeback. Darrien Holloway rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Schurr rushed for 107 yards.

“It was fun,” Wolters said. “On the interception, he probably had me beat. I was just able to get to it. Them scoring before halftime really hurt, but we responded. All season, this was our goal. This is what we practiced every day for.”

“We played well and got better each game and that was what it was all about,” Axtell coach Steve Tiernan said. “We got better each week, each day, each practice. It worked out. I’m sole proud of them.”

For Axtell, 11-2, Quinn Buessing passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, Added 70 yards rushing with a score. Isaac Detweiler rushed for a score.

Down 14-12 late in the first half, Axtell’s Quinn Buessing hit a 48-yard pass to Derek Buessing for a touchdown as time expired. Quinn Buessing ran in the two-point conversion.

“We went into the half like we lost,” Tiernan said. “Our heads were down. We didn’t play well that half. We were down a touchdown, but considering that last play. I just told the kids to stay the course. We were able to do that.”

Osborne needed just two plays in the second half to score, a 49-yard Holloway run. Steele Wolters hit Vaughn Stull for the two-point conversion.

The lead changed three times in the third quarter. The last change was a 36-yard Steele Wolters run for an Osborne score.

An Axtell drive was stopped on a Steele Wolters interception. That allowed the Bulldogs to run off more than six minutes on the clock, setting up a Steele Walters two-yard run with 1:55 remaining. There was a hold on the two-point conversion attempt and the subsequent attempt failed.

“That was kind of the goal there,” Tiernan said. “I told them that we were going to run the ball. In the third quarter, we weren’t going to go into the wind, and we kind of held our own. In the last quarter, we were going to use the clock. Our punting game and passing game wasn’t realistic, especially with that wind. We got it done.”

Axtell’s next play resulted in a Schurr interception, allowing the Bulldogs run out the clock.

Osborne ended the year 13-0, winning its fourth title.

Axtell;6;14;6;0;—26

Osborne;0;14;14;6;—34

Scoring

1q. A Detweiler 6-yd. run (pass failed) 2:02

2q. O S.Wolters 6-yd. run (run failed) 11:56

2q. A Werner 19-yd. pass from Q.Buessing (pass failed) 7:28

2q. O Holloway 18-yd. run (S.Wolters run) :13

2q. A D.Buessing 48-yd. pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run) :00

3q. O Holloway 49-yd. run (Stull pass from S.Wolters) 11:19

3q. A Q.Buessing 1-yd. run (pass failed) 6:44

3q. O S.Wolters 36-yd. run (run failed) 5:02

4q. O S.Wolters 2-yd. run (pass failed) 1:55

Team stats

;Ax.;Os.

First downs;15;19

Rushing-yards;28-102;57-355

Passing yards;151;0

Comp-att-int;13-25-2;0-1-0

Punts-avg.;20-38.5;1-23.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;4-3

Penalties-yards;1-5;6-40

Individual stats

RUSHING — Axtell: Q.Buessing 16-70, Detweiler 9-25, M.Buessing 3-7. Osborne: S.Wolters 16-107, Holloway 21-141, M.Schurr 20-107.

PASSING — Axtell: Q.Buessing 13-25-2, 151 yards. Osborne: S.Wolters 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Axtell: Detweiler 3-28, D.Buessing 2-51, M.Buessing 6-34, Werner 2-34. Osborne: none.

Missed field goals — none.