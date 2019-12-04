Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.63; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $7.87
PCP prices: Wheat $4.07; Corn $3.75; Milo/cwt. $5.72; Soybeans $8.14
Scoular: Wheat $4.24; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $7.88
