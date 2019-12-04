An unseasonably warm December day is on tap Wednesday for the Topeka area, as highs are expected to approach 60 degrees under sunny skies.

Thursday should see highs in the mid- to upper-50s, with a chance of rain at night.

Cooler weather sets in Friday, when highs are only expected to make it to the lower-40s.

The normal high for this time of year in Topeka is 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

• Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.