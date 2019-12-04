The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is once again collecting toys to be distributed to children for Christmas.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys for children ranging in age from young children to teenagers.

“We have all age groups,” he said.

He said the deadline for donating toys for the drive is Dec. 16.

Sherley said all of the toys collected for the drive will be distributed in Leavenworth County.

He said this is the eighth year the Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a toy drive at Christmastime.

Sherley said staff members of the Sheriff’s Office always get involved in donating items for the toy drive.

Members of the public also can donate new toys for the drive.

The Sheriff’s Office is located at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

