Members of the Leavenworth Police Department recently were called to a privately-run detention facility to investigate a double stabbing, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported Nov. 27 at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said his department was contacted following an altercation between two male inmates at the facility.

“Both had weapons,” he said.

He said each inmate stabbed the other during the altercation. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial at the Leavenworth Detention Center.