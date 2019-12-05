Authorities are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly forced his way into a Leavenworth residence and threatened people with a shotgun, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported Friday in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The man reportedly knocked on the door of an apartment. When a woman answered the door, the suspect reportedly pushed his way in, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“The suspect had a shotgun,” Nicodemus said.

The man reportedly made a general threat about shooting the people in the apartment. Nicodemus said there were at least three other people in the residence at the time.

The suspect then left the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Nicodemus said authorities are trying to identify the suspect.