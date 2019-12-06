After several days of unseasonably warm weather with highs approaching 60 degrees in the Topeka area, a cooler day is on tap Friday, as highs should only make it to the lower-40s.
A nice warm-up is in store for Saturday and Sunday, when highs should be in the mid-50s.
Then, another cold front rolls through the area, dropping high temperatures on Monday to the lower-40s and bringing with it a chance for rain and snow.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
• Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
• Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.