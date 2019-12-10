Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.26; Soybeans $8.11
PCP prices: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.69; Milo/cwt. $5.63; Soybeans $8.28
Scoular: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.11
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.26; Soybeans $8.11
PCP prices: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.69; Milo/cwt. $5.63; Soybeans $8.28
Scoular: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.11
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.