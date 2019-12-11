CHAPMAN — Brian Gormley was pleased with the effort the Sacred Heart boys had on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Chapman Irish Classic.

The Knights controlled the contest from start to finish and earned a 56-39 victory over the Irish to improve to 1-1 on the season.

"We had some guys not dialed in at times mentally in the first half," Gormley said. "The fact that they gave us great effort, made up for some of our mental lapse when we a step or two behind."

Sacred Heart had a balanced scoring attack with senior Tate Herrenbruck leading the way with 18 points. Senior Ethan Buckner recorded a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds, and junior Mason Richards added 10 off the bench.

Both Herrenbruck and Buckner are returning starters for the Knights, and Gormley knew what he wanted from them in their senior season.

"Tate’s an elite scorer. He knows what it’s like to put the ball in the basket," Gormley said. "Ethan is coming into his own as a primary option. I think tonight he did a good job of stepping up."

The two teams made things close through the first five minutes, being tied at seven before Sacred Heart closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 13-7 after one.

Chapman pulled within on with a 5-0 run to start the second, but the Knights answered with a 10-2 run to lead 26-14 with 2:31 left to play before halftime. The Irish got the deficit to 28-17 at the intermission.

Sacred Heart led by as many 14 in the third quarter, but both teams in the waning seconds of the period exchanges threes, and the Knights were able to head into the fourth with a 42-32 advantage.

Adams made a 3-pointer to start the fourth period to pull within seven, but Sacred Heart was able to pull away for the victory.

"We just kept doing what we were doing all game, and played our game," Herrenbruck said. "We made a couple of shots.”

Adams led Chapman with 13 points, while Stroud added 12.

Sacred Heart will matchup with Rossville at 3 p.m. Friday at Chapman in the second game of the Chapman Irish Classic.

"Last year they came out, and we had a hard-fought battle in the beginning," Gormley said. "We were able to get some turnovers against them, and that extended things for us. I expect those guys to come out and fight hard."







Chapman girls 58, Sacred Heart 43

Sacred Heart trailed by as many 21 in the second quarter, and managed to make it a contest in the second half.

But when the Knights pulled within one at 41-40 with 5:43 remaining after a basket by senior Amber Palen, the Irish rose to the occasion.

Chapman scored the next nine points and never looked back for the 15-point victory to drop the Knights to 0-2 on the season.

"I’m very proud of the girls. The fight there, we were doing everything right for three of the four quarters," Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson said. "We just took the first quarter off, and it was too late to turn it on and start to play."

The Irish began the game on 16-2 run in the first six minutes of the contest en route to a 22-6 lead after one.

Chapman pushed its lead to 27-6 with 6:27 left in the half on a basket by Peyton Suther. Sacred Heart was able to cut into the 21-point deficit into a 14-point hole at halftime, 31-17.

After being outscored 5-4 in the first three minutes of the third period, Sacred Heart the finished the quarter with a 10-6 run and trailed 39-34 after a 3-pointer by Ally Cochran went in at the buzzer.

Cochran finished the game with a team-high 13 points, the lone Knight to score in double-figures.

"She really stepped up. She made some big plays for us on the defensive side," Thompson said.

Sacred Heart began the fourth period on a 6-2 run, but then Chapman used its 9-0 run to control its destiny and take the victory away from the Knights.

McKenna Kirkpatrick battled through foul trouble all game and finished with 16 points, while Kylie Adams added 15.

Sacred Heart will play Rossville in its next game of the Chapman Irish Classic on Friday. The girls' game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start with the boys to follow.

"This tournament is very competitive, and that’s the cool thing about a three-day tournament," Thompson said. "We had our little hiccup in the first quarter here. We get to come back right here in a couple of days, and take a second shot at it."