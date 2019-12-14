Inside the Gordmans store at 3245 S.W. Topeka Blvd. sits a "pop-up shop" dedicated to secondhand apparel.

That pop-up shop — a small section of clothing, shoes, scarves and more — was made possible by a partnership between Stage Stores, the department store company that owns Gordmans, and thredUP, a primarily online retailer dedicated to secondhand goods.

thredUP is the world's largest online consignment retailer, and it has been at the forefront of a growing trend, especially among millennials and Generation Z, of shopping secondhand. The idea is that a growing resale market works against the fast-fashion market, which emphasizes making clothing quickly and cheaply to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends.

When retailers compromise on cost, they also often compromise on quality. That means products made with "fast fashion" in mind are likely to find their way into trash cans, and ultimately landfills, more quickly than clothing designed to last. Companies often associated with fast fashion include brands such as H&M, Zara and Forever 21.

According to thredUP's Annual Resale Report, secondhand shopping is on the rise. thredUP has compiled a resale report each year since 2013. The reports contain research from GlobalData, a retail analytics firm, and other organizations such as Green Story Research and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The 2019 Resale Report indicates the resale market has grown 21 times faster than the traditional retail apparel market over the past three years. It shows more shoppers are willing to shop secondhand. And it notes a rise in "the conscious consumer" — someone who "prefers to buy from environmentally-friendly brands" and who "expects retailers to create clothes ethically and sustainably."

Those are exactly the types of consumers Gordmans hopes to attract through its partnership with thredUP, according to Johnna Morrow, manager of the Topeka store.

"The guests that are a thredUP customer already received notification that we have a thredUP pop-up shop at Gordmans in Topeka, so that pulls them in," Morrow said.

She said customers can find similar thredUP pop-ups in almost all Gordmans stores. There are more than 20 Gordmans locations across the country.

These pop-ups aren't meant to last forever, Morrow added, but she does expect them to be around for at least a couple months. Gordmans is the first off-price retailer to partner with thredUP, according to a news release from the companies.

Off-price retailers include stores such as TJ Maxx, Ross and Burlington. They're retailers that offer name-brand items at a fraction of the cost.

“Gordmans partnering with thredUP is a win-win because we are an off-price retailer, so I think the millennials love to come in and do the treasure hunt," Morrow said. "Then, having this thredUP here is along that same concept — you know, trying to find the cool, vintage styles, getting a good quality piece for less money.”

Part of what makes thredUP possible is customers not only buying from the consignment retailer but also sending in their gently used, name-brand apparel. Customers can order "clean out kits" from thredUP's website to do so. Those kits are also available at the Gordmans pop-up.

Morrow said for each clean out kit picked up at the store, filled with the appropriate apparel and sent back to thredUP, the consignment retailer will make a donation to Girls Inc., a national nonprofit that uses research-based programming to empower girls ages 6-18.