Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Garden City

Rodney A. Dianda, assets: $28,270; liabilities: $47,379.

Hutchinson

Shannon Rene Hauschild, assets: $28,525; liabilities: $59,520.

Tara Ashley Matthews, dba Hatch Studios Inc., aka Tara Ashley Robinson, assets: $2,065; liabilities: $30,077.

Kingman

Philip Wayne Dickson and Malinda Ann Dickson, aka Malinda A. Salzbrenner, Chapter 12, assets: $14,162; liabilities: $99,676.

Liberal

George Thomas Salas and Elaine Ann Salas, assets: $79,525; liabilities: $140,334.

Ulysses Washington, Chapter 13, assets: $82,226; liabilities: $126,996.

McPherson

John E. Moon, aka Johnny Moon, Chapter 13, assets: $8,600; liabilities: $21,949.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.