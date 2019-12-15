TOPEKA – Beginning in January, Kansas Grain and Feed Association KGFA will once again be traversing the state holding grain grading schools, as well as several other industry-specific training programs beneficial to its members and interested parties.

To better serve its membership, KGFA is now offering ‘house-call’ training sessions where for a guaranteed number of participants, the association will travel anywhere in the state to provide any of the following training programs at an agreed-upon rate.

– KGFA, along with Kansas Grain Inspection Service Inc., hosts the grain grading schools, which inform participants about grain grades and how to use grain standards in marketing, as well as how to recognize various types of kernel damage while grading a representative sample.

Dates and locations for schools in the area include: Wichita, Feb. 27, Sedgwick County Extension; Dodge City, March 11, Knights of Columbus; and Salina, March 12, Vortex Valves.

– Also new in 2020, KGFA will be offering a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Exam Preparation Course six times throughout the year. These one-day courses will walk attendees through the Kansas CDL Manual to obtain their Commercial Learners Permit (CLP). These courses will be capped at 25 registrants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Scheduled CDL preparation courses in the region include: Garden City, Jan. 7, Garden City Coop; Maize, Jan. 9, Corporate Safety Compliance; Hays, April 16, KSU Ag Research Center; and Hutchinson, Aug. 4, Kansas State Fairgrounds.

– The association is also offering Elevator Safety and Maintenance workshops to offer practical lessons in elevator maintenance, everything from the basics to new technologies.

Workshops include: Garden City, May 5, Garden City Coop; Wichita, May 6, Sedgwick County Extension; and Salina, May 7, Visit Salina Annex

– KGFA will hold its annual 7B/4 Recertification program in conjunction with the Kansas Agri Business Expo. This program is one of the few sessions offered to gain full certification in 7B/4 Seed Treatment and Fumigation. The day-long course with presentations ranging from pest control management to grain engulfment will earn a year’s worth of continuing education credit.

It will be Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Hotel in Wichita

– The association will close its 2020 training slate with its Grain Handlers Workshop on Dec. 3 at the Garden City Coop. This workshop will provide grain handlers and elevator operators with a full range of expertise in handling the 2020 crop.

For more information on training programs offered by KGFA in 2020, please visit https://www.ksgrainandfeed.org/events-training/.