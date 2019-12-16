1. Trooper Ben to visit Hutch Rotary Club: 11:45 a.m. Dec. 16, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Rotary Club welcomes Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, better known as "Trooper Ben" as the guest speaker on Monday. Trooper Ben is one of Kansas Highway Patrol Tweeting Troopers, now with over 81K followers @TrooperBenKHP. Trooper Ben works on bridging the gap between police and the public through social media.

2. Multicooker Magic: Apps in an Instant: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Register by calling 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up at the store. Appetizers for your holiday parties, game nights, and family get-togethers are made tasty and quick in a multicooker. The menu will include Buffalo Chicken Wings, Sweet Potato Steak Fries, Savory Sante Fe Cheesecake, Toasted Sesame Hummus with Chicken Shawarma.

3. Create Your Own Ornament: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Karg Art Glass, 111 N Oliver St, Kechi. Through Dec. 31, blow your own ornament. Blowing your own ornaments is a great tradition for the whole family, ages 5 and up. You pick your color combo and style, inflate the ornament, and pick it up a few days later. Ornaments are $35 plus tax and it is by appointment only. Please call (316) 744-2442 to set your appointment.