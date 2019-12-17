I was never an Elvis fan. When he was ruling the airwaves my daughters were enraptured by his singing and his gyrating. For me, he was just an unleashed child appealing to other unleashed children. But alas, my daughters were deeply committed Elvis fans.

I admit, however, that one of his songs has always had a special place in my Christ-mass remembrances. In 1964 Elvis released a single recording “I’ll have a blue Christmas without you.” It was a great hit. It must have spoken to many people.

The revelry during November, December and early January seem almost mandatory. Not to be in a “holly, jolly mood” is somehow horribly wrong. Yet to those isolated and lonely, those seriously ill, deeply in need, or struggling with painful grief, the holidays are the worst time of the year. The reality of death close to Christ-mass is by far the greatest wound for those left behind. Facing the “empty chair” at the holiday table is such a terrible truth to bear.

Years ago, when I served as a pastoral counselor, in a private therapy practice with two clinical psychologists, our most demanding time was the holiday season. Indeed, suicides spiked during that time of year. The popular seasonal song proclaiming “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” feels like a cruel taunt to those suffering physical or emotional pain.

And so it must seem this year, especially to the many families who’ve lost a loved one to the mass murders suffered by America so far in 2019. With the fanatical infestation of firearms and the epidemic of virulent violence plaguing every facet of American life, the senselessness and wanton cruelty of such murders must make the grief and sorrow even more agonizing.

This year, too many holiday tables will have empty chairs. Does not a shroud of sorrow cover for many the bright lights of the season? In all our joy, let us never forget those living a “blue Christmas.”

Yet, the true reason for the season ever offers a glimmer of pure light that pierces all darkness. In Jesus’ birth, all humanity was given hope for life beyond our few struggling, stumbling, often sorrowful years in this sinful world.

In the baby Jesus, grace and mercy were bestowed upon all humankind. He has prepared a place in his kingdom for each of us. Like Jesus, we too will rise from death to eternal life. So even as we grieve the dead, we can celebrate that they continue living and loving children of God in his kingdom, where they await the ultimate arrival of all whom they left behind.

In that “light of love,” we still can celebrate and give thanks even under a shadow of sorrow. An editorial cartoon of Christmas past said it so well. In a picture of the holy family at Jesus' birth, the caption read of Jesus: “The one Christmas light that never burns out.” Thanks be to God.

Father Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest from McPherson.