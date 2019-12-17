One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 635 interchange.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was westbound on I-70 when it lost control on the wet road and struck a 2019 Toyota Camry on its side. The patrol said the Toyota was entering westbound I-70 from a ramp leading from southbound I-635.

The driver of the Camry, Steve Hepler, 43, of Sarver, Penn., suffered serious injuries and was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital. The patrol said Hepler was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Rachael Marie Royer, 30, of Wooster, Ohio, was reported possibly injured. The patrol said Royer, who was wearing a seat belt, refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Joseph Goff, 33, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Goff, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.