John George Arpad, 74, of Moundridge, passed away at 2:45 a.m., Wednesday (Dec. 18th, 2019) while in the company of family members at Pine Village.

John was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on March 7, 1945, a son of John A. and Veronica (Sippos) Arpad.

John attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from St. Peter High School, New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1963.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, McPherson.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Force.

Through the years john worked for Certainteed Plastics, Inc. as a extruder operator for 25 years, he also worked for MCDS as a caregiver until his retirement.

John enjoyed fishing, cooking, raising his animals, loved being on the farm at Rutgers University College, joking with his friends, making jewelry, woodworking in his shop and spending time with his family.

John George Arpad was united in marriage to Elaine D. Braun on Aug. 20, 1966 in Cawker City, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Uden, Holland then moved to McPherson in 1967. This couple was blessed with the birth of four children, two sons and two daughters, Chris, Michelle, Lisa and Kevin.

He is survived by his wife of over 53 years Elaine Arpad, of Moundridge; his children, Christopher Arpad and his wife Vicki, of Los Angeles, California, Michelle Keeler and her husband Ron, of Hutchinson, Lisa Griffin and her husband Chris, of Arlington, Texas, and Kevin Arpad and his wife Christine, of McPherson; his sister Martha Arpad, of New Brunswick, New Jersey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Clay Keeler(Kasey), Haley Keeler, Ciara Keeler, Ryan Griffin and Lauren Griffin and his step-grandchildren,- Jeff , Jake, Kyle, Gina.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veronica Arpad and his step-mother Mary Arpad.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson..

Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, McPherson, with Fr. Ben Shockey officiating.

Military Honors will be provided by members of the American Legion Post 24 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 both of McPherson.

Burial will be McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid, McPherson, Kansas 67460.