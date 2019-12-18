The Department of Agronomy and K-State Research and Extension, in partnership with Kansas Corn, are planning to host six Corn Management Schools in 2020.

These schools are designed to provide in-depth training for corn producers across Kansas.

While each school’s agenda is tailored for the location, the corn schools will connect with an overall theme of “maximizing advancements in your operation.” Participants will have the opportunity to hear the latest research and production information, get updates on corn issues and network over lunch.

The corn schools are free for farmers to attend. The schools will cover a number of issues facing corn producers in each region including Farm Bill options, weed control, insect resistance, fertility management, disease management and late-planting seasons.

The dates and locations are:

Jan. 6 - Montezuma (optional Corn-Fed Beef Seminar to follow)

Hy-Plains Feedyard

7505 US-56 highway

Montezuma, KS 67867

Jan. 8 – Parsons

Southeast Area Extension Office

25092 Ness Rd.

Parsons, KS 67357

Jan. 10 – Wichita

Sedgwick Co. Extension Office

7001 W 21st St.

Wichita, KS 67205

Feb. 3 – Oakley

Buffalo Bill Cultural Center

3053 US-83

Oakley, KS 67748

Feb. 5 – Salina

Hilton Garden Inn

3320 S 9th St,

Salina, KS 67401

Feb. 7 – Olathe

John Deere Ag Marketing Center

10789 S Ridgeview Rd

Olathe, KS 66061

Each school will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. On-site registration for each school will begin at 8:30 a.m. The school and lunch are offered at no cost, but participants are asked to pre-register before Jan. 3 for the January schools and before Feb. 4 for the February schools. Farmers can register online at kscorn.com/cornschool, or by calling Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009. CCA and CEU credits have been applied for. Additional sponsors include Pioneer and John Deere.



— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.