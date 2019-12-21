DERBY — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team created the chaos it likes for the first quarter, but went cold shooting with turnovers for the next three quarters, falling to Derby 83-57 Friday in AV-CTL I play in Derby.

Newton lost its third straight, falling to 1-4, 0-2 in league play. Derby improves to 5-0, 2-0 in league play.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Derby,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They put a lot of pressure on us and we didn’t handle it very well. Turnovers hurt us. They probably scored 30 points on offensive rebounds. We didn’t handle it very well. We didn’t handle the adversity very well. We had trouble with the press and we’ll work on that when we come back.”

Newton had 25 turnovers and hit 24 of 54 from the field. Derby had 25 turnovers and hit 35 of 58 from the field.

Nick Bonner and Jacob Karsak each scored 15 points to lead Derby. Tre Washington scored 11. Amari Thomas scored 10.

Newton was led by Jaxon Brackeen with 17 points. Alex Krogmeier added 16.

Newton did get Dylan Petz back from injury, but was still without Jaheem Ray, who suffered a concussion 11 seconds into Tuesday’s game and will be out until the Railers return to play in January.

“(Ray) is on his last day of protocol and will be back,” Preston said. “We got Petz back. He’s not as dinged up tonight. We need Jaheem at the one guard. Jaxon was a warrior tonight. He worked his tail tonight at the point. He had to play under a lot of pressure. When just have to build more depth. Derby is a team with a lot of depth and great athletes.”

Newton forced some early turnovers to take a 9-2 lead early. Newton led 20-10, but Derby was able to end the quarter on a 9-2 run capped by a Bonner trey at the buzzer.

Derby extended the run by three to start the second quarter. Railer fouls and turnovers allowed the Panthers to lead by as many as seven. Kolyn Sauceda hit a jumper at the buzzer to cut the Railer deficit to five, 39-34.

Newton got within three early in the third quarter, but went cold shooting, allowing a 10-0 Derby run. Newton got back within 10, but unforced turnovers allowed Derby to make another run, leading 63-44 at the end of the period.

Derby scored the first five points of the fourth quarter.

Newton returns to play Jan. 3 to host Maize. The Eagles are 2-3 after a 76-50 loss to Campus.

“They are still a good team,” Preston said. “They lost a lot of seniors from that regular-season undefeated team. Coach (Chris) Grill does a great job with them. They are very well coached defensively. They do a lot of tough teams on defense. They’ll be a scrappy team. This will be a chance for us to get better.”

NEWTON (1-4, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 1 0-0 0, 2; Brackeen 4 (2) 3-3 2, 17; Petz 1 0-0 0, 2; Krogmeier 5 (1) 3-7 2, 16; Saucda 4 0-2 4, 8; Nocenti 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Slechta 0 0-0 0, 0; Georgiou 0 0-1 2, 0; Saucedo 1 0-0 5, 2; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; Miles 3 0-2 0, 6; Edwards 1 0-0 1, 2; Garcia 0 0-0 0, 0; Mick 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 21 (3) 6-15, 16, 57.

DERBY (5-0, 2-0 AV-CTL I) — Chadwick 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Araujo 1 0-0 0, 2; Bonner 5 (1) 2-6 2, 15; Shields 1 0-0 1, 2; Karsak 6 (1) 0-0 1, 15; Washington 4 3-4 2, 11; Parke 1 0-2 0, 2; Wash 2 (1) 1-1 1, 8; Tutus 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Barger 3 0-0 2, 6; Clemons 1 1-2 1, 3; Wright 0 0-0 0, 0; Ray 0 1-2 2, 1; Purvis 1 0-0 0, 2; Thomas 5 0-0 2, 10; TOTALS 30 (5) 8-17 18, 83.

Newton;22;12;10;13;—57

Derby;19;20;24;20;—83