GARDEN CITY — A South Dakota-based beef production company will soon start building its new facility in Garden City, and will bring 300 jobs to the area.

Empirical announced Monday the company will being construction on the new ground beef facility in early 2020 with plans for the facility to be complete between 2022 and 2023.

According to a news release from Empirical, the facility will supplement the company's existing production at its South Sioux City, Neb., location.

"Demand for empirical's lean ground beef requires us to significantly increase our processing capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers," Craig Letch, president of empirical foods, said. "This presents an exciting opportunity for the future of our company, and the communities that we call home."

Once complete, the Garden City location will "double empirical's current ground beef capacity," and employ about 300 people, the release said.

"We look a long time evaluating the right location to be home for our new facility, and could not find a better, more welcoming community than Garden City, "Nick Roth, president of empirical technology, said. "The state of Kansas, and Garden City in particular, have always been great partners to the beef industry, and companies like ours that have been valued members of the community for years. As we look to take this next step in the growth of our ground beef business, we can't imagine a better place, or better people, to be part of the next chapter in the empirical story."

Jennifer Letch, head of administrative support for the companies, said a groundbreaking ceremony will take place early next year.

"We want to plan an event that gives us the right opportunity to bring everyone in Garden City up to speed on all of the exciting development here at empirical," Jennifer Letch said. "Garden City has so many wonderful things to offer anyone lucky enough to live or work there, and we are thankful to have this chance to expand our relationship with the entire community."

According to the news release, empirical has been a family-owned company for about 40 years, and "has development unique and revolutionary technology for the meat industry focused on automation, efficiency, sustainability and food safety."