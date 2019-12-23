1. The Polar Express: through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

2. Holiday Movie Marathon: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin St., McPherson. Free event with popcorn. Dr. Seuss's "The Grinch" (2018) at 10 a.m., "Elf" at 11:30 a.m. and "Home Alone" at 1:15 p.m. Please remember that children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver.

3. Mannheim Steamroller: 7 p.m. Monday, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City. Cost: $36-$76. This year marks the 34th Anniversary of the Christmas Tour and release of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment. The show features classic Christmas hits as well as a selection of Fresh Aire compositions from Mannheim Steamroller, along with dazzling multimedia effects in an intimate setting.