I like to think of the Christian liturgical year in musical terms.

The year begins with the first Sunday of Advent and the Old Testament prophets and John the Baptist prophesying the coming Messiah. The story crescendos to a high point on Christmas, then falls off slowly, only to build again to the next high point, Easter Sunday (think Handel’s “Messiah”).

Fifty days later is the birthday of Christianity, Pentecost, where the Holy Spirit commissions disciples to “go out and teach all nations.” The final musical interlude leads to the last Sunday of the church year, Christ the King, which celebrates the Apocalypse and the return of Christ in glory. Then we start another liturgical year with the first Sunday of Advent.

Of course, music an imperfect metaphor, but I never metaphor I didn’t like (sorry, couldn’t resist the pun).

What are we to make of these 12 days stretching from Christmas to the Epiphany? Again, just for myself, I like to think of them as a time to tie up the loose ends of the Christmas season. The bookends are Christmas and the Epiphany (Jan. 6). The days between are studded with several other important Christian feasts.

Dec. 26 is the feast day of the first Christian martyr, St. Stephen, whose stoning and martyrdom was witnessed by Saul, soon to become the apostle Paul. The next day, Dec. 27, is the feast day of St. John the Evangelist. That day is followed by the feast of the Holy Innocents, the infants slaughtered by King Herod in his vain attempt to kill the newborn Jesus. Collectively, these three feasts celebrate the comites Christi (companions of Christ), because their lives gave unique witness to Christ through martyrdom (Stephen and the Innocents) and the written word (John).

Also included in the 12 days of Christmas are the Feast of the Holy Family (Sunday after Christmas) and the feast of Mary, Mother of God (Jan. 1).

The Epiphany is the original eye-opener feast. Led by a star in the East, the Magi come from afar to meet and pay homage to the newborn king. They bring gold, a gift worthy of a king, frankincense, foreshadowing Jesus’ anointment and suffering, and myrrh, anticipating his ultimate sacrifice and death. The infant Jesus is introduced to the gentiles and the rest of mankind. The world is illuminated by the star of Bethlehem and is forever changed. In this holy season, we acknowledge and celebrate that change.

Wishing you and your loved ones peace and joy!

