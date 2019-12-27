Look for highs in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies on Friday in the Topeka area with a chance for patchy freezing fog this morning, which could cause slick spots on elevated roadways and surfaces.

A chance for rain enters the picture on Friday night. The National Weather Service says some locally heavy rainfall is possible across north-central Kansas late this evening. While the threat for flash flooding is low, localized minor flooding is possible.

The threat for locally heavy rainfall continues on Saturday for the entire outlook area, along with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. While rainfall totals are expected to be near an inch or less, portions of north-central Kansas could see up to 2 inches by Sunday morning.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be around 60 degrees, with a cool-down on Sunday, as highs should only make it to around 40 degrees.

Here is the seven day forecast from the weather service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Rain, mainly after 3am. Low around 40. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Saturday: Rain. High near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Saturday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Sunday: A slight chance of rain mixing with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

• Wednesday, New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.