Nikkita Obrist and Lance Moody announce the birth of Estella Raine Lynn, born Dec. 24, 2019, in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by sibling Ryder, 5.
Grandparents are Chastity Green, Dawn White and Aland Obrist.
