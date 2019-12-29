Hutchinson-area piano teachers Judy Blauer and Jeanette Krenzin presented the Sounds of Christmas concerts on December 14 at the Hutchinson Art Center. There were five concerts, with the adult piano students in the 3 p.m. performance.

Winners, tied for the most popular 2019 Christmas carol, were "Hark!The Herald Angels Sing" and "Carol of the Bells."

The 11 a.m. concert performers included: Jordan Pratt, Nora and Addie Yoder, Lauren, Gabe, and Andrew Auxier, Jacob and John Lindstrom, Isaac Spicer, Sam and Eli Biggs, and Avery Kauffman

The noon concert performers included: Isabelle Swisher, Ashlyn Franz, Bailey and Duncan Krehbiel, Elise and Annie Schlemeier, Natalie Oard, Tayt, Tanner and Phoebe Staedtler, Aleah Rich, Peter Riehl, and Kassie Regehr.

The 1 p.m. concert performers included: Avery, Henry and Ashley Hoy, Kennedy Johnson, Lucas Shroyer, Mercy Stauffer, Tate Ricker, Harrison Morris, Hannah Dick, Cameron and Christopher Yutzy, and Hollyn Neufeldt.

The 2 p.m. conert performers included: Thaddeus and Esther Blakley, Olivia and Oliver Whiteman, Brittney Dauber, Brooklyn Golden, James Davis, Aaron Gust, Jonathan Fan, Alex Suter-Tan, Tucker Robson, Megan Hatch, Destinee Hershberger, Clara and Juliette Shank.

Among coming events is a Just the Guys Concert at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Wesley Towers in Hutchinson.