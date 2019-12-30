Today’s Birthday (12/30/19). Transitions inspire new possibilities this year. Dedicate yourself to steady practice before taking the stage. You’re the star this winter before changes affect your partnership. Look inward for insight and fresh perspectives next summer, sparking a hot Solstice romance. Discovering your power and confidence provides magnetic attraction.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Avoid overstimulating environments. Enjoy great music or silence. Brilliant ideas are sparked. Make amazing creative discoveries. Write, sketch and create.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with your community. Tap into public events and social conversations. Talk about what you’re up to and what’s needed. Find new connections and resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Handle professional priorities. Manage tax, insurance or legal matters. Resolve a challenge for lucrative potential gain. It’s all for home and family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Educational adventures tempt you out. Visit friends and family. Try new flavors and ideas. Discover a brilliant insight. Get re-inspired by an old dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finances have your attention. Manage shared accounts to maintain positive cash flow. Collaborate for common benefit. Replenish your reserves. Encourage thrift and conservation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate plans with your partner. Romance and travel could delight. You’re especially charming and persuasive. Your creative collaboration sparkles with brilliant ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your promises, especially with yourself. Nurture your health and fitness. Set realistic goals and get family support. Practice for an upcoming challenge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy creative projects with people you love. Talk about ideas, possibilities and solutions. Make an intuitive connection with someone attractive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clean, renovate and decorate your rooms. Provide comforting ambiance with color, lighting and textiles. Make repairs and upgrades. Enjoy home-cooked delights with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write your own story. Embellish creative projects with detail and elaboration. Research a subject of personal passion and edit it into a compelling piece.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating income. Keep doing what’s working. Track earnings and expenses. Harvest an unexpected windfall and give thanks. Squirrel away extra nuts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you really want. You’ve got the confidence and power to make things happen. Get friends involved. Share an inspiring possibility and invite participation.