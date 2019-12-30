Rodney Johnson, 67, Riley, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Health, Topeka.

He was born July 3, 1952, in Hays to George and Gladys (Gallison) Johnson. He attended school in Ellis.

He married Leana Rae Ebbert on April 4, 1981. He worked for the City of Manhattan in Parks and Recreation for 26 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include wife; his mother, Gladys; two brothers, Randy Johnson and Ronald Johnson, both of Ellis; and a sister, Rhonda McKenzie, Minden, Iowa.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation in care of the funeral home.