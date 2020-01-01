Today’s Birthday (01/01/20). This year benefits your creativity, spiritual growth and innovation. Self-discipline can fulfill a dream. An epiphany or wish realized this winter leads to a change with a partner. Summer plans shift in new directions, before romantic collaboration flowers. Take charge for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and empowered. You can get what you need. Show your philosophical side in public. Discuss what you love. Forgive miscommunications. Listen and learn.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s emotion versus reason. You can see what wasn’t working. Find a quiet place to think. Organize and plan. Minimize risk, and keep a low profile.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push your luck with a friend. Misunderstandings could interfere with a group project. Keep your deadlines and promises. Stay in communication.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus to solve a professional puzzle. Common sense rules the moment. Figure out what’s most important. Get expert support when needed. Keep your patience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get into an expansion phase. A desire for discovery tempts you from your comfort zone. Explore without great risk or expense. Study options and plan.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on raising money. Collaborate with your team for a joint cause. Defer gratification when necessary. Keep your attitude positive and stay in action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partner is a big help. Team up for common gain. Punctuate the agreement with optimism. Avoid controversy and focus on the job at hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. The pace could pick up. Your efforts are in demand. Avoid overdoing things. Nurture your physical health and wellness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a sweetheart. You’re especially charming (and charmed). No need to overindulge; you can have fun without spending a fortune. Share a beautiful view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Apply love and attention. Avoid overspending. Make household repairs when needed. Find a compromise that works for everyone. Nurture each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Brilliant ideas flow fast and furiously. Capture them for later editing and revision. Avoid risky propositions. Abandon a preconception. Sketch and mold your vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your actions get profitable. Make a valuable connection or great deal. It’s not a good time to gamble, though. Aim high and hit your mark.