SALINA — David Ernest Ash, 72, of Salina, passed away Monday (Dec. 30th, 2019).

David was born in McPherson on December 8th, 1947, son of the late Rose (Weyand) and Ralph "Mike” Ash.

David graduated from Roxbury High School in 1965, attended Hutchinson Community College, and graduated from Pittsburg State University. He worked for Thermo-Flex (Morrison Enterprises) for many years and then started his own business, Ash Enterprises, Inc. in 1995.

David was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Salina Ambucs. He was also a supporter of Sacred Heart Jr.-Sr. High School. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren and could be found most evenings and weekends cheering for K-State, the Chiefs, the Royals, KU, or whomever else happened to be playing.

Survivors include his wife, Mary-Sue Wallerius Ash of the home; two daughters, Michelle Mages, of Olathe, and Courtney Ash (Daniel Pollitt), of Mission; two sons, Christopher Ash, (Sarah), of Gilbert, Arizona, and Ryan Ash (Erica), of Mission Hills; brother, Lynn Ash (Connie), of Assaria; and brother-in-law, Patrick (Patricia) Wallerius. David is also survived by his grandchildren, Addison and Ellaina Mages; Madelyn and McKenzie Ash; Sloane, Lucas, and Nora Pollitt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, George and Alice Wallerius; and brother-in-law, Herb Wallerius.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) with a rosary at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina.

Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Sacred Heart Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio Street, Salina, Kansas.

