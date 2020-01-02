Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.61; Corn $3.68; Milo $3.38; Soybeans $8.66
PCP prices: Wheat $4.45; Corn $3.84; Milo/cwt. $5.91; Soybeans $8.78
Scoular: Wheat $4.66; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.71
