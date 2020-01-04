The Newton High School girls’ basketball team had some good stretches and some bad ones before falling to Maize 49-21 Friday in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

“We made some improvement,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “That’s the goal for this team. We had 28 turnovers. I was happy with our effort. Our goal is to have nine kids who will play together. We had some people play three really nice quarters tonight. Maylee (Edwards) gave us a spark off the bench. That was exciting. It was nice to have Kenzi (Gillispie), Keila (Gillispie) and Schyler (Entz) back for us.”

Cassandra Onwugbufor led 3-3 Maize with 12 points. Kyla Frenchers scored 11 and Sydney Holmes scored 10.

Newton was led by Jenisa Cornejo with eight points and Lexi Valle-Ponds with six.

Newton had six turnovers in the first 3 1/2 minutes of play, falling behind 7-0. Maize scored four more points before Cornejo broke the shutout with a trey with two minutes left in the quarter. An Onwugbufor trey at the buzzer put Maize ahead 16-3.

Maize added eight more points to the run in the second quarter. Valle-Ponds broke the run with one of two free throws with 2:47 left in the half. Newton trailed 28-10 at intermission.

The Railers held Maize to three points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 4-3. Maize came back with a pair of treys to spark a 10-0 run. A Frenchers trey at the buzzer put Maize up 44-17.

A trey by Jocelyn Espinoza with 4:24 remaining sparked the 30-point running clock.

Newton drops to 0-6, 0-3 in league play. Newton hosts Campus at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Colts are 0-5.

“They were 0-5 going into the break, so I hope it will be a competitive game,” Bremmerman said. “We need five players working hard together for the entire game. We’ve been working on our pick-and-roll offense a lot. We need to get that figured out.

MAIZE (3-3, 3-1 AV-CTL I) — Frenchers 4 (1) 0-2 1, 11; Ownugbufor 2 (2) 2-2 2, 12; Lambert 0 0-0 2, 0; Holmes 2 (2) 0-0 3, 10; Miller 1 1-2 0, 3; Pierce 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Martinez 0 0-0 1, 0; Laham 0 0-0 2, 0; Bables 0 0-1 0, 0; Espinoza 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Wedman 0 1-2 3, 1; TOTALS 12 (7) 4-9 15, 49.

NEWTON (0-6, 0-3 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 0 2-2 5, 2; Valle-Ponds 1 (1) 1-4 1, 6; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Antonowich 0 0-1 1, 0; Loewen 1 0-0 2, 2; Cornejo 2 (1) 1-2 0, 8; S.Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Epp 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; TOTALS 4 (3) 4-8 14, 21.

Maize;16;12;16;5;—49

Newton;3;7;7;4;—21