Police investigated an incident in which a pickup truck was stolen at gunpoint early Monday on the northwest edge of downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 100 block of S.W. Harrison.

The robbers left the area headed south on Harrison in the vehicle, which authorities described as a white Ford Ranger pickup truck.

A gun was reported to have been fired in the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the robbers were described as two white males wearing coveralls. One of the assailants was armed with a handgun.

One of the robbers was described as standing about 6-0 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds with "very short" blond hair, blue eyes and wearing a Carhartt-style coat that was black or brown, Munoz said.

The other robber was described as standing 5-feet-10 and weighing 180 pounds with short black hair, a short goatee and wearing a dark-colored Carhartt-style jacked along with "nice" mechanics gloves, Munoz said.

Both robbers were wearing boots, Munoz added.

About a half-hour after the incident was reported, Topeka police were searching for evidence in the west alley of the 100 block of S.W. Harrison.

The pickup truck was located and recovered a short time later in North Topeka, Munoz said.