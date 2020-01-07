A Missouri man died from his injuries after a rear-end collision Monday night on Interstate 670 in Wyandotte County.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-670, just west of Genessee Street in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 BMW 328 was traveling east on I-670 when a 2010 Freightliner semi-trailer in front of it slowed to stop for traffic, the patrol said. The BMW didn't slow down and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the BMW, James Harry Williams, 69, of Blue Springs, Mo., was taken to Truman Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Williams wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Hussein S. Ali, 35, of Kansas City, Kan., had suspected minor injuries and was transported to Truman Medical Center. Ali was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Both drivers were reported alone in their vehicles.