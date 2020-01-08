A passerby is credited with alerting a homeowner and fire officials to a fire on the outside of a home in southcentral Hutchinson early Wednesday morning.

The fire at 314 Justice Street was called in just after 3 a.m.

The resident, Adam Henson, was awakened by the passerby, who was not identified by officials.

On arrival at the small single-story, two-bedroom Cottage-style home firefighters found the siding on the front of the house on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished and damage contained to the area of the fire’s origin, according to a release from Fire Chief Steven Beer.

“However, extensive damage occurred to the siding of the home,” Beer stated.

The 720-square-foot, nearly 90-year-old house was last valued at just over $31,000, according to county property records.

Late Wednesday morning, the fire remained under investigation.