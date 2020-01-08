The Newton High School boys’ basketball team managed to stay with top-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Campus for about 2 1/2 quarters, but a slow start and slow finish doomed the Railers in a 97-62 loss to the Colts Tuesday in AV-CTL I play.

Campus improves to 6-0, 4-0 in league play. Newton drops to 2-5, 1-3 in the league. Campus was 43 of 75 shooting, while Newton was 18 of 60.

“We had some pretty good stretches,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We started out cold as all get out. Our guys were pumped up. We had a lot of open shots and didn’t make them. Rebounds are going to be hard against that kind of length and athleticism. They pushed the ball well against us. We talked about getting three or four back in transition, but they do a good job of pushing the ball. Their press caused us problems too. Their length caused some problems. We had turnovers in bunches tonight. We forced over 20 turnovers as well. The problem is, you can’t turn the ball over against a team like that.”

Campus was led by Sterling Chapman with 23 points. Shawn Warrior scored 14, followed by Curtis Florence with 13 and Thomas King with 10.

Jaxon Brackeen and Jaheem Ray led Newton with 16 points each. Raul Saucedo took about three or four charges on defense.

“(Ray) did a good job of handling the ball,” Preston said. “He just probes. He only had one shot blocked. Coach (Pete) Anderson does a lot of work with our guards on driving to the rim and finishing it. Jaheem can use both hands really well.

“(Saucedo) drew three, maybe four, charges tonight. That was a big point of emphasis the last couple of days in practice. You want to stay in there and take charges. Campus wants to get in the middle of the lane and Raul stepped up. … He shows a lot courage and toughness.”

Newton missed its first eight shots, falling behind 4-0. After Jaheem Ray broke the shutout with 3:35 left in the period, Campus went on a 16-0 run, taking advantage of Railer turnovers, to end the quarter.

Campus opened the second quarter with a 6-2 run. Newton climbed back to within 12, but the Colts ended the half on an 8-0 run, capped by back-to-back Johnson layups, to lead 43-21.

Campus led by as many as 26 in the third quarter. The Railers cut it to 22 at the end of the period, 65-43.

Campus opened the fourth quarter with a 6-3 run. A Campus 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining kicked in the 30-point running clock.

Newton plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutchinson. The Salt Hawks are 0-5, 0-2 in league play, after a 67-61 loss to Maize.

“It’s a big rival game,” Preston said. “You have to throw the records out. You have a team in Hutch that’s going to play hard, execute their stuff and get in the half-court. It’s a big rival game. We have to get our legs back and get at it in practice.”

CAMPUS (6-0, 4-0 AV-CTL I) — Johnson 3 0-0 2, 6; Warrior 5 (1) 1-1 2, 14; Ster.Chapman 10 (1) 0-0 3, 23; Hall 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Selenka 1 0-0 3, 2; Jay 0 0-0 0, 0; Sosa 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Stee.Chapman 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; King 3 (1) 1-1 2, 10; Howard 0 0-0 0, 0; Florence 6 1-1 3, 13; Martin 2 1-1 0, 5; Dixon 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 36 (7) 4-4 18, 97.

NEWTON (2-5, 1-3 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; Brackeen 1 (3) 5-5 1, 16; Petz 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Krogmeier 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; Sauceda 0 (1) 1-3 3, 4; Ray 4 (1) 5-6 0, 16; Georgiou 0 0-0 0, 0; Saucedo 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; Mills 1 1-2 0, 3; Edwards 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; TOTALS 6 (12) 14-18 9, 62.

Campus;20;23;22;32;—97

Newton;2;19;22;19;—62