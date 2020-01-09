Carly Bowden, a math teacher at Andover Central Middle School, received the 2019-2020 Milken Educator Award during a surprise ceremony Jan. 9, 2020, at the school. She is the first Andover teacher, and 67th teacher in Kansas, to receive the award since 1992.

“Carly represents the exceptional educators here in Kansas,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “Her ability to engage her students in meaningful, personalized learning is what every educator should aspire to achieve. I want to congratulate her on being named a Milken Educator. I also want to thank the Milken Family Foundation for giving us the opportunity to recognize Kansas’ outstanding teachers.”

Dr. Jane Foley, Milken Educator Awards senior vice president, was joined by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson, Deputy Commissioner Dale Dennis and Andover Unified School District 385 superintendent Brett White for the announcement.

Bowden is among 40 honorees nationwide for 2019-2020.

Kansas joined the Milken Educator program in 1992, and Bowden is the 67th Kansan to be named a Milken Educator. More than $1.6 million has been awarded in Kansas since the program began.

Bowden is a seventh-grade math teacher at Andover Central Middle School, Andover Unified School District 385. She received her bachelor’s degree in math education in 2015 from Emporia State University.

Bowden has received numerous awards and honors, including being a Horizon Award Winner in 2017. She is a Capturing Kids Hearts champion leader, serves on the building leadership team and coaches the Andover Central Middle School track and cross country teams.

“Carly is an exemplary educator who inspires her students to love math,” said Brett White, superintendent of Andover USD 385. “She engages them in hands-on lessons that are relevant and meaningful to their lives. Students appreciate the creativity that Carly shows and the thorough manner in which she teaches concepts. Carly builds outstanding relationships with students, and truly makes a difference in their lives.”

The Milken Award recognizes exemplary elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and specialists who are furthering excellence in education. The award alternates yearly between elementary and secondary educators. Since its inception in 1987, the Milken Educator Awards have recognized more than 2,800 educators with awards totaling $70 million. The Milken Family Foundation, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, has directed more than $140 million to the initiative, including awards and professional development opportunities.

In addition to receiving $25,000, Bowden also will become a member of the Nation al Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 distinguished educators and leaders from across the country. She also is invited to attend a Milken Educator Forum in Indianapolis from March 26-28, 2020, where 2019-2020 recipients will network with colleagues and exchange ideas with state and federal leaders on the future of education.