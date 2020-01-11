Two Reno County Democrats hoping to enter the Kansas House of Representatives next January listed more individual donors than their expected Republican rival as the election year began.

Campaign finance reports showing receipts and expenditures for 2019 were due Friday. June 1 is the deadline to file to run in the Aug. 4 primary election. The general election is Nov. 3. All 165 seats in the Statehouse are on the ballot this year.

104th House District

First-term Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, has not yet filed to run for re-election, but he said earlier he will be filing.

He loaned his campaign $9,000 on Dec. 31, the last day of the campaign finance reporting period. He listed cash on hand of $2,681 apart from that $9,000 loan, as of the end of 2019.

That compares to Buhler Democrat Garth Strand's campaign showing $7,350 in cash on hand at the end of the year. He loaned his campaign $1,000 and provided nearly $1,000 in itemized in-kind contributions to his campaign.

Both campaigns have carried out fundraising efforts, and no political action committee donations appeared in either report. Strand’s report showed more itemized individual donors than Waggoner’s report.

The 104th includes Buhler and neighborhoods in Hutchinson as well as other areas in northeast Reno County.

114th House District

Rep. Jack Thimesch, R-Spivey, is not seeking re-election this year to a district that includes Kingman County, western Reno County and some areas in Hutchinson, and an area in southern Rice County. Hutchinson Democrat Jeff Stroberg and Sterling Republican Bob Booth have filed.

Stroberg reported $13,679 in cash on hand at the end of 2019,while Booth showed cash on hand of $463 at the year’s end.

Stroberg loaned his campaign $10,000 and he and his wife, Pamela Stroberg, also made contributions to the campaign that, combined, were in the vicinity of $2,000.

Booth loaned his campaign $500 and listed in-kind contributions of about $166. Booth was the only donor listed in his report. Stroberg's report named over 15 donors.

39th Senate District

Lon Pishny, R-Garden City, reported more than 100 individuals or businesses contributing to his campaign for the seat held by Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City.

Doll’s cash on hand at the end of the year of $87,933 dwarfed Pishny’s cash on hand of $26,095, but Doll included in that $87,933 a $50,000 loan he made to the campaign in late November.

Doll was the lieutenant governor running mate with independent Greg Orman in 2018. Orman donated $1,000 to Doll’s Senate campaign. Former Kansas Gov. Mike Hayden, a Republican, contributed $250 to Pishny’s race.

The third man in the Republican primary, Reynaldo Mesa, of Garden City, lagged in fundraising, reporting $1,091 in cash on hand at the end of the year.

40th Senate District

Sen. Richard Billinger, R-Goodland, is seeking another four-year term and listed cash on hand of $58,957 at the end of the year, even after reimbursing himself over $8,000 for previous mileage and travel expenses.

Hays Democrat Larry Dreiling hopes to win the seat and he ended the year with $3,050 in cash on hand.

111th House District

Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, showed $8,807 in cash in her account at the end of the year, compared to $2,807 for Eber Phelps, D-Hays, He lost to Wasinger in 2018, and a rematch looms this year.

Incumbents

Most Senate and House incumbents in this region do not currently face a challenger and they all had thousands of dollars in cash on hand to start the election year.

Rep. J. Russell Jennings, R-Lakin, reported $100,802 in cash on hand, and Rep. Don Hineman, R-Dighton, $77,753; Sen. Richard Wilborn, R-McPherson, $66,195; Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, $52,311; and Sen. Mary Jo Taylor, R-Stafford, $40,242.

On the low end was first-term state Rep. Martin Long, R-Ulysses, who showed $5,838 in cash on hand as 2019 ended.

PACs representing agricultural, medical, utility, construction, financial, telecommunication, and gaming industries gave to officeholders. They used the money for travel expenses, voter lists, mailings, computer equipment, subscriptions and donations, such as to Special Olympics.

Among reports not online Friday afternoon were those for state Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, and state Reps. Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, and Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson.