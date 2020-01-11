Sunday 12

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

Winter Adult and Puppy Kindergarten obedience classes: plus agility foundations. 1-3 p.m., Salina Kennel Club, 540 Idlewilde. $60/eight-week course. Dogs must be current on shots; bring proof to enrollment. 829-1337 or 822-5366.

"Every Brilliant Thing": 2 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Narrated play with audience interaction balances the struggles and sweetness of life. Tickets, $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

Salina Art Center 2nd Sunday: Shin-Hee Chin. 2 p.m., 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Discuss names, identity and clothing, learn to fold paper Korean jackets and write your first name in Korean. 785-827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

ABILENE — 2020 Winter Film Festival: "The Bookshop." 2 p.m., Eisenhower Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Film rated PG. Free and open to the public; no registration required. 785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

LINDSBORG — Tower Wind Quintet in concert: 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Sandzén Gallery, 401 N. First. (785) 227-2220, www.sandzén.org.

McPHERSON — McPherson Gem and Mineral Club monthly meeting: 3 p.m., McPherson Senior Center, 112 E. Euclid. Presentation by Myron Marcotte, "Life as a Miner." Free and open to the public. 620-474-3941, collins1710@yahoo.com.

Monday 13

Salina School Board special meeting: 7:30 a.m., Salina West Education Center, 501 W. Cloud. Action will take place. 309-4723, cindy.will@usd305.com.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Crystal Creek in concert: 11 a.m., Senior Center, 245 N. Ninth. Everyone welcome.

Salina City Commission special meeting: 1:30 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. Special meeting convening into executive session to discuss attorney-client privileged information regarding Schilling mediation matter. Executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. Open to the public. 785-309-5700, mike.schrage@salina.org.

Salina City Commission meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Salina School Board Community Meeting/Listening Session: 5:30 p.m., Stewart Elementary School multipurpose room, 2123 Roach. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

eMaterials Basics: 6 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Work with digital library material platforms including Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital. Registration required.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: Mini games 6:30 p.m., regular session at 7, 146 N. Seventh.

Book Discussion — "Once Upon a River": by Diane Setterfield. 7 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library. For adults. No registration required.

LINDSBORG — King Knut's Day Potluck: Noon, Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main. Bring a dish, bring the family and bring good cheer to share. All are welcome! 1-888-227-2227, cvbdir@LindsborgCity.org.

MANKATO — Jewell County Red Cross blood drive: 2:30-6 p.m., Mankato Community Center, 214 N. High.1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.