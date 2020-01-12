JOHNSON CITY - Rosario Moreno, age 55, of Johnson, KS., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Johnson. She was born June 8, 1964, in La Laborcita De San Javier, Mexico, the daughter of Cayetano and Benita (Perez) Gutierrez.

Rosario grew up in Mexico and married Francisco Moreno, Sr., on April 9, 1988. They moved to San Juan where they had two children. The family then settled in Johnson in 1995 and had one more son. Rosario worked at County Fare. She then enjoyed being a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Francisco Sr. of the home; sons, Francisco Moreno, Jr. and wife, Isabel of Liberal, and Alexis Moreno and wife, Yazmin of Liberal, and Aron Moreno and wife, Lupe of Johnson; brothers, Javier Gutierrez and Cayento Gutierrez, Jr. both of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters, Gloria Gutierrez of Monte Vista, Colorado, Aide Flores of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Norma Miramontes of Evansville, Wisconsin; and four grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elsa Mascareñas; and grandchildren, Yadira Moreno and Jordan Moreno.

Vigil and rosary service will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Liberal, KS., with Reverend Prakash Kola officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberal Cemetery in Liberal. Friends may call Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson, Ks. Memorials may be given to Rosario Moreno Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, Kansas 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.