As area residents headed out to work Monday morning, they were greeted by freezing fog.

The fog followed a weekend winter storm that brought ice and snow to the area.

The winter storm, which moved into the area Friday, initially brought rain, which transitioned into freezing rain.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said the storm resulted in an ice accumulation of between 0.1-0.25 of an inch in the county.

The ice was followed by snowfall, which resulted in an accumulation of between 2-2.75 inches of snow in the county.

Buchanan said there were some reports of tree branches falling into power lines during the storm and intermittent power outages.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said a snow emergency was never declared in the city. But McDonald said he is appreciative that people took the storm seriously.

"A lot of people stayed home," he said.

McDonald said city public works employees assigned to plowing streets were working 12-hour shifts over the weekend.

He said the city utilized contractors to help clear residential streets.

"We were happy to have them," he said.

McDonald said city personnel pretreated streets Friday. But he does not know the effectiveness of this because the treatment materials may have been washed away by rain that fell ahead of the freezing rain.

Leavenworth residents could see another winter storm later this week.

An extended forecast for the Leavenworth area shows a chance for snow, sleet and freezing rain Thursday night as well as freezing rain Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

