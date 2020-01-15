Topeka police on Wednesday were crediting several Good Samaritans for helping prevent a man from jumping off a bridge that spanned Interstate 470 on the city's south side.

The incident was reported around 9:55 a.m. on a bridge in the 3900 block of S.W. Martin Drive.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said a man who had threatened to hurt himself had one of his legs over the bridge railing when several individuals "intervened" and held the individual.

Officers who responded to the scene were able to take the man into custody. The man then was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and to be evaluated, Munoz said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was notified and also responded to the scene. Traffic on I-470 was shut down for a brief period in the area of the bridge while officers responded to the incident.

Additional details weren't immediately available.