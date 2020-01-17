The next area in Hutchinson targeted for organization into a neighborhood under the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is between Main Street and Monroe Street, from 11th Avenue to 17th Avenue.

Those boundaries are still subject to change. No name for the neighborhood has been selected.

Adam Stewart, neighborhood development coordinator for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission, told the Hutchinson Housing Commission on Wednesday about the next area identified for the program.

Neighbors decide what activities or projects they want, and five neighborhoods already have been designated: SW Bricktown, Farmington Park, College Grove, Creekside and Grace Arbor.