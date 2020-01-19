The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Edward Otto Thurman II, 42, in connection with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, 9:30 p.m. 1/18.

Eric Christopher Fernandez, 30, in connection with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 8:55 p.m. 1/18.

Roberta Lee Funk, 58, in connection with a felony drug possession, 4 p.m. 1/18.

Joann Billy Garascia, 42, in connection with multiple felony drug possessions and identity theft, 3:40 a.m. 1/18.

Christopher Lee Cowan, 48, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and interference with a law enforcement officer, 1:15 a.m. 1/18.

Kevan Jahron Shane, 27, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, 12:45 a.m. 1/18.