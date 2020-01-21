GERMANY - United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Aziess Joseph Whitehurst, age 20, died on January 9, 2020 at Spangdahlem Air Force Base Germany. He was born September 4, 1999 in Garden City, KS to Davin and Maria Whitehurst. Aziess is survived by his parents, Davin & Maria; Grandparents, Gary Whitehurst,

The Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Seed of Abraham Christian Center International 1100 El Camino Real Sierra Vista, AZ. Interment with full military honors will follow at Noon at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. Online condolences may be left for the family at hatfieldfh.com