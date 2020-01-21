Leavenworth County commissioners have approved a list of responses to frequently asked questions regarding a land-use plan for a County Road 1 corridor.

Leavenworth County commissioners have approved a list of responses to frequently asked questions regarding a land-use plan for a County Road 1 corridor.

Commissioners adopted the land use plan last year, but they have not rezoned land along the corridor as proposed in the plan.

The County Road 1 corridor spans several miles south of Tonganoxie. The corridor also extends 1.5 miles to the west of County Road 1 and 1.5 miles to the east of County Road 1.

The corridor includes the county’s only interchange with the Kansas Turnpike.

County Road 1 also is known as 222nd Street.

The rezoning for the corridor as proposed as part of the land-use plan would include areas zoned for commercial, mixed-use and industrial purposes as well as areas zoned for residential use.

Commissioners had been scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes in October. But the hearing was tabled at that time and has not been rescheduled.

Commissioners approved the responses to frequently asked questions when they met last week. Copies of the questions and responses are being sent to people who own property in the area of the corridor.

According to the frequently asked questions document, the land use plan adopted last year resulted from years of discussion and study "with input from professional planners, parties interested in development within the corridor and the property owners within."

County officials made an investment in County Road 1 in 2007 with the intention of encouraging growth in southwestern Leavenworth County, according to the frequently asked questions document.

When commissioners approved the land use plan last year, former Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Joseph said the county government spent about $15 million for improvements to County Road 1. Added to money spent by the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the total investment in the area has been about $24 million.

According to the frequently asked questions document, there has not been significant interest from developers with the existing zoning along the corridor. County officials are seeking to rezone the area to attract development and guide the development.

According to the frequently asked questions document, rezoning the corridor will not require property owners to make any changes to how they use their land.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said the frequently asked questions document includes contact information so property owners can communicate with county officials about the issue.

The frequently asked questions documents mailed to property owners will include a notice about a meeting Commissioner Mike Stieben plans to host. Stieben represents the area of the county where the corridor is located.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR