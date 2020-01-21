Thomas D. Pfeiff, 61, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Garnand Funeral Home will annunce complete details.
