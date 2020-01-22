BURRTON — The Goessel Bluebird boys put three scorers in double figures to claim a 61-16 win over Fairfield Tuesday the Burrton Invitational.

Goessel led 36-5 at the half.

Caiden Duerksen led Goessel with 19 points. Dylan Lindeman scored 18 points. Skyler Wuest scored 10 points.

Keegan Haumont and Ethan Waters scored seven points each for 3-6 Fairfield.

Neither team scored a 3-point basket in the game.

The Bluebirds are 7-1 and play Little River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

FAIRFIELD (3-6) — Bankston 0 0-0 0, 0; Koehne 0 0-0 0, 0; Kennedy 0 0-0 0, 0; Kalmer 1 0-0 3, 2; K.Haumont 2 3-7 1, 7; Waters 3 1-1 1, 7; Cochran 0 0-0 0, 0; Fischer 0 0-0 1, 0; Fleming 0 0-0 0, 0; Jar.Bauman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 4-8 6, 16.

GOESSEL (7-1) — Zogleman 3 0-0 0, 6; Schmidt 1 0-0 0, 2; Hagewood 3 0-1 3, 6; Wiens 0 0-0 4, 0; Lindeman 8 2-4 0, 18; Wuest 4 2-2 1, 10; Duerksen 9 1-1 0, 19; Gaeddert 0 0-0 1, 0; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 28 5-8 9, 61.

Fairfield;2;3;3;8;—16

Goessel;20;16;21;4;—61

Little Rv. 59, Pretty Pr. 21

PRETTY PRAIRIE — Saft 2, Oller 3, Detter 9, Rogers 1, Scrag 6.

LITTLE RIVER — Richardson 10, Rolfs 13, Lafferty 5, Herzog 1, Garrison 21, Konen 6, Mantz 3.

Pretty Pr.;4;11;5;1;—21

Little Rv.;27;16;16;0;—59