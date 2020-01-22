Staff reports

Wednesday

Jan 22, 2020 at 8:28 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.76; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.34

PCP prices: Wheat $4.57; Corn $3.88; Milo/cwt. $5.87; Soybeans $8.60

Scoular: Wheat $4.81; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.34